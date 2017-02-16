Conor McGregor Has Gruesome Prediction For Fight With Mayweather

The talks of a potential fight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather continue to roll on.

Although it’s unclear as of now whether or not the fight will ever actually take place, reports surfaced earlier this week indicating that it could happen sooner rather than later. If the stars were to meet in the squared circle, McGregor feels as if he would get the better of the former pound-for-pound king, and the brash Irishman feels as if he would do so in dominant fashion:

“We’re talking about boxing. That’s it. But again, age waits for no man,” McGregor said about Mayweather when speaking to GQ. “He’s 40 years of age. He’s a little, he’s got a little head on him. Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head. “I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I’m stating facts. If I hit that man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that? If I crack that little head of his, it’s gonna go clean off his shoulders and up into the bleachers.”

Not only is McGregor willing to go toe-to-toe with Mayweather, but he also said that he has no problem ‘slapping the head off’ of any of “Money’s” previous opponents:

“I mean, that’s the one that everyone wants, that’s the one that makes the most sense. But I’ve no problem going and slapping the head off one of his opponents that he couldn’t finish,” McGregor said. “All he does is decisions. He can never stop them. “So all I have to do is pick some schmuck out that he only could decision, bounce the left hand off his dome, sleep him, and then there you go: It’s already done.”

If Mayweather and McGregor actually get a deal done, would you give the “Notorious” one any chance of beating “Money”?