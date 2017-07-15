Conor McGregor Defends Floyd Mayweather’s Use Of Homophobic Slur

The World Tour to promote Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s boxing bout on August 26th saw no shortage of controversy – but “Money” may have taken the cake.

Initially, the talk of the town were accusations from media and fans labelling “The Notorious One” as a racist following his ‘boy’ comments towards Mayweather. The Irish champ didn’t make things much better during his stop in New York, when he addressed his actions in his own special way.

Attention immediately shifted towards Mayweather during the tour’s fourth and final stop in London, England, where Mayweather called McGregor a ‘f*ggot.’ The 155-pound UFC champ was asked for his thoughts on what Mayweather said following the event, and claimed he didn’t even hear what the undefeated 49-0 legend had said.

McGregor did, however, state that it’s ‘crazy’ how sensitive people have been with the words the pair of brash rivals have been using against one another (quotes via MMA Junkie):