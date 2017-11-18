Colby Covington Was Warned By UFC Star Ahead Of Incident With Fabricio Werdum

Jorge Masvidal is no stranger to street fights as he picked up some wins on YouTube as a competitor in Kimbo Slice’s backyard fight videos. Despite that, he was a bit surprised when he heard about the incident that took place earlier this week in Sydney, Australia.

It’s well known that Colby Covington and former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum got into a heat altercation in which words were exchanged and Werdum ended up hitting him with a boomerang.

“Never seen a boomerang get involved in the action,” Masvidal told reporters during a media scrum ahead of UFC Sydney (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow “That’s my introduction to Australian street fights. That’s pretty crazy.”

Covington and Werdum got into a scuffle which was apparently centered around Covington’s persistent xenophobic comments toward Brazilians. And eventually, the whole thing culminated with Werdum throwing a boomerang at the top-ranked UFC welterweight.

“Nah, Colby’s Colby,” Masvidal said, when asked if he thought Covington should ‘reel it back.’ “That’s my partner. He’s gonna do whatever he wants. He’s not gonna definitely listen to me. He’s crazy, man. I actually told him, though, right before we left – because he was scheduled to do some interviews with the UFC – and I told him, I go, ‘You should watch out, you know? If that dude said that, he probably would try to do something to you, put his hands on you.’ And it’s crazy that it happened shortly after. This was, like, 20 minutes before that happened. I told him, I was like, ‘Hey, be ready in case something happens, you know?’“

Although he has his own history of fighting outside of the cage in a professional sporting arrangement, Masvidal was relieved that he wasn’t involved in what happened in Sydney.