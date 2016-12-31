Cody Garbrandt vs. Dominick Cruz Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of last night’s UFC 207 pay-per-view (PPV) event, longtime UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz would defend his title against challenger Cody ‘No Love’ Garbrandt in a thrilling five round contest.

The first round showed Garbrandt step up to the plate in a big way, as he showed off some impressive movement abilities of his own, while landing some good shots on Cruz that had the champion noticeably flustered. ‘No Love’ would do a bit of taunting and trash-talking throughout the round as well, winning the first five minutes of the contest rather decisively.

In the second round Cruz picked up the pace and was able to retaliate with a few good shots of his own and continue his legendary movement to edge Garbrandt for the second round.

Throughout the course of the next three rounds, however, Garbrandt was able to knock down Cruz a number of times and cut him above the eye before out-classing ‘The Dominator’ in stunning fashion for the remainder of the bout’s progression.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: