Coach: CM Punk Is Awaiting Fight Confirmation

Duke Roufus, who trains and coaches WWE superstar-turned-mixed martial artist CM Punk, says the pro wrestler is awaiting a fight agreement.

Punk infamously signed with the UFC back in 2014, but injuries kept his octagon debut delayed until 2016, when he lost to welterweight prospect Mickey Gall at UFC 203 by first-round submission.

While no opponent has been named as of Tuesday, the 0-1 Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, will probably be matched up with another inexperienced fighter without the potential of his last opponent.

Roufus posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday of Punk and fellow RoufusSport fighter John Makdessi and hinted at a UFC return for both men.

Makdessi hasn’t fought since a spectacular first-round knockout loss to Lando Venatta at UFC 206.

Onetime UFC fighter and MMA photographer Mike Jackson, who also lost to Mickey Gall in his debut, took to Twitter shortly after the news of Punk’s possible return to call the former WWE star out:

Do you expect to see CM Punk back in the cage? If he does, who would be a respectable opponent you’d like to see him fight for his second professional MMA bout?