Chris Weidman Explains Why UFC 210 Bout Is ‘Everything’ To Him

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will return to action in the co-main event of this weekend’s (April 8, 2017) UFC 210 from Buffalo, New York when he meets No. 5-ranked Gegard Mousasi.

After suffering back-to-back stoppage losses to Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero, Weidman knows many are doubting him, but that only seems to motivate him:

“As much as you don’t want to pay attention you know what people are thinking,” Weidman told Damon Martin of FOX Sports in a recent interview. “I love being motivated by doubters. There’s definitely a lot of doubters right now who think I’m done and I’m far from done. It excites me and helps me push during every one of those workouts. Not only to become the best I can be everybody but on top to prove some people wrong, it’s an awesome spot to be in. It’s a great time.”

Given that Weidman is riding the longest and only losing streak of his professional career, he knows this bout could be do-or-die for him. In fact, he said that this fight with Mousasi is ‘everything’ to him:

“This is everything. This is everything for me,” Weidman said. “This is my path back to the top or it isn’t. I need to do everything I can possible in training camp. No box is unchecked. Just do everything I possibly can. When I do that, there’s nobody who can beat me. “I feel so good in this camp. I haven’t felt this good in a while and I’m just hoping that translates to a dominant win. I know it will. He’s a dangerous guy, he’s experienced but I don’t think he has anything for me. I think I’m going to be too much for him.”

Do you expect Weidman to bounce back in Buffalo?