Breaking: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Finalized For August

It’s about to go down.

The mega-fight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is reportedly set to go down on August 26th in Las Vegas, Nevada, per a report from Yahoo Sports.

The official terms of the deal were not revealed, however, the report suggests that “Money” could make the fight official via social media as early as today (Wed. June 14, 2017). No venue has beet set in stone either, as the MGM Grand and T-Mobile Arena are the obvious leading candidates.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) approved Mayweather Promotions for an August 26th slot at the MGM, but it could easily be changed to T-Mobile. Yahoo Sports was unable to reach UFC president Dana White, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe or Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza regarding the announcement.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more….