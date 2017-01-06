Bisping & Woodley Exchange Barbs On Radio Show

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and middleweight champion Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping have begun quite the rivalry with one another as of late, after an Instagram video was posted on Bisping’s account in which the two agreed to fight in a catchweight bout of 180 pounds.

Both men have been trying to make the bout happen as of late, and took it a step further when the two engaged in a war of words on Bisping’s SiriusXM radio show The Countdown (courtesy of MMA Fighting). Bisping warned Woodley not to believe everything that the ‘yes men’ which are surrounding him are telling him, and that if they meet in the Octagon he’ll beat him in a similar fashion to which Nate Marquardt did in 2012:

“Don’t believe everything that people say to you, Tyron, because people kiss the ass when you’re a world champion,” Bisping said. “But I’ve been around long enough to know that it’s all bullsh*t, so don’t believe everything that all your little team, all your little ‘yes men.’ Everything they’re telling you, it ain’t true, because I’ll do to you what f*cking Nate Marquardt did to you and beat the f*ck out of you, buddy.” “Because it’s an easy fight for me,” Bisping said. “You’re an easy fight.”

Woodley would respond by claiming that Bisping’s title win was only a matter of chance, as ‘The Count’ was bound to earn a title opportunity and get lucky playing the ‘numbers game’:

“Do the math. Bisping, do the math,” Woodley said. “How many fights have you had in the UFC and how many wins? I’m the UFC champion with six or seven wins. I’m just smarter. I fight tougher guys and I actually beat them. You fight the tougher guys and lose to them. Eventually, as long as you kept up with the sport, you were eventually going to fight for a world title and get lucky. We all knew that. It’s a numbers game.”

Bisping would go on to insult Woodley’s fighting style, calling him a boring fighter and revealing that his manager advised him not to take the fight because of it. Despite his management’s advice, the British champ says he’s willing to step into the Octagon with Woodley regardless to settle their differences:

“I just [talked to] my manager,” Bisping said. “We said we’d do it, and he said, ‘you don’t want that really because no one gives a sh*t about Tyron, because the way he fights is super boring,’ and he said no one really wants it. But screw it, if you want to do it, I’m in.”

Woodley comes off of an amazing bout with No. 1-ranked Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in the co-main event of UFC 205, where ‘The Chosen One’ left Madison Square Garden with his title after the contest was ruled a majority draw. With no shortage of contenders at 170 pounds UFC President Dana White may be reluctant to put pen to paper on a bout between Woodley and Bisping.

Bisping also is expected to take on No. 1-ranked middleweight Yoel Romero in his next title defense, but said he’ll do his part in trying to convince White to allow him and Woodley to throw down first: