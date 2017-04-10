Anthony Johnson’s Camp Will File Complaint Over Daniel Cormier’s UFC 210 Weigh-In

Daniel Cormier insists he didn’t even know he was holding the towel when he weighed in the second time for his UFC 210 win over Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 last Saturday (April 8, 2017) from Buffalo, but “Rumble’s” team isn’t buying it.

Just as Cormier was downplaying the controversy where he lost 1.2 pounds in a shocking two-and-a-half minutes last Friday to Ariel Helwani, Johnson’s manager Ali Abdelaziz was telling ESPN that they will file a formal complaint about the incident:

“Anthony’s rights were violated. We will go through the proper legal channels to fix this. Everybody saw what happened. How do you lose 1.2 pounds in two minutes?”

According to Abdelaziz, Johnson deserves 20 percent of Cormier’s purse because while he may have made weight in the two extra hours allowed to him in New York, it did not appear that he did in such a short amount of time:

“We don’t want to take anything away from [Cormier], he earned that win,” Abdelaziz said. “But [Cormier] needs to give up 20 percent of his purse to Anthony. He had two extra hours to cut the weight and I think he probably would have made it — but as it happened, I don’t think he made weight.”

And even though Johnson retired after the second loss to Cormier, his manager is steadfast in that the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC), which just began regulating MMA events last year, does not deserve a pass for allowing it to happen and would consider a lawsuit to seek justice for his client: