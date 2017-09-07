Amanda Nunes’ Manager Explains Real Reason For UFC 213 Withdrawal

Amanda Nunes failed to capitalize on the hype of her 48-second knockout win over Ronda Rousey – going on to get bashed by UFC fans instead.

Shortly after making her first successful 135-pound title defense against “The Rowdy One,” Nunes was set to defend her strap against No. 1-ranked contender Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC 213 on pay-per-view (PPV). Instead, however, Nunes pulled out of the fight citing sinusitis as the cause, despite being cleared by doctors to compete.

Fans grew angry with the Brazilian champ and even called for her to be stripped of her title. Instead, UFC President Dana White docked Nunes and Shevchenko’s bout down to the co-main event of UFC 215 this weekend, jerking the curtain for the main event of UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson’s could-be record-breaking title defense against Ray Borg.

Nunes’ manager, partner, and fellow UFC fighter, Nina Ansaroff, recently spoke to ESPN to explain the decision to have “The Lioness” back out of her originally scheduled UFC 213 bout: