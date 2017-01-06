Amanda Nunes: I Want To Make UFC History Like Conor McGregor

Coming off of the biggest win of her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is looking to capitalize off the momentum of her 48-second knockout win over Ronda Rousey in hopes of making UFC history.

With the addition of the new female 145-pound weight class by the UFC, Nunes tells TMZ Sports (via FOX Sports) that she’s looking to make history inside the Octagon, similar to what Conor McGregor did at UFC 205, by becoming the first female dual-weight champion in the promotion’s history:

“Honestly, I want to take a little time, enjoy it a little bit but I really look forward to this 145-pound belt,” Nunes said.“Maybe I’ll go up to fight for the 145-pound belt. We’ll see. Maybe I’m going to have two belts like Conor McGregor.”

McGregor once reigned as the UFC’s featherweight champion before challenging then-lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez for the 155-pound strap in the main event of UFC 205 from Madison Square Garden, in which he secured a second round knockout win to become the first dual-weight champion in UFC history. Now Nunes is looking to use that blueprint to make championship history of her own, by attempting to hold the women’s bantamweight and featherweight titles consecutively in the near future.

The inaugural featherweight title will be contested for between former UFC 135-pound champ Holly Holm and No 10-ranked bantamweight Germaine de Randamie in the main event of UFC 208 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. If Nunes could potentially secure a bout with the winner of that contest, she could get her chance at achieving female MMA greatness.

Do you think Nunes is deserving of the opportunity to make women’s history in the UFC?