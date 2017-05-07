Pics: Meet Conor McGregor’s New Son Conor Jr.

On a weekend devoid of fights from the UFC, perhaps the biggest news in the MMA world was Conor McGregor welcoming son Conor Jr. into the world with longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin.

News broke yesterday that Conor Jr. came into the world at 8 pounds, 14 ounces according to his grandfather Tony McGregor.

And today, we’ve got some pictures of the new baby and parents. McGregor, who has not fought since his UFC 205 win over Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight crown because of Devlin’s pregnancy, posted one of his sleeping son and Devlin on his official Instagram account first:

Dee and Junior are doing great everyone! Thank you for all the kind words, I am one proud and blessed Daddy ❤️ A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 7, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

McGregor then posted one of himself holding his new son:

We can land the left paw from anywhere. Who wants it. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 7, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

With his son now happily welcomed, McGregor can supposedly get back into the cage (or boxing ring) after taking the time off to not put stress on Devlin during her pregnancy.

But even with that major milestone now in the rearview, McGregor’s fighting future is anything but certain as he continues to seek a boxing megafight with Floyd Mayweather Jr., even if Dana White said they just lost their date last night and talks have significantly died down in recent days.

With Conor Jr. safe in his mother’s arms, maybe they’ll start to pick back up gain. Or maybe, just maybe, McGregor could finally just decide to defend a UFC title.