Luke Rockhold’s UFC Return Is Finally Set

It’s been over a full year since we last saw former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold compete when he was shockingly knocked out by current champion Michael Bisping in the first round of their late replacement bout at June 2016’s UFC 199.

Rockhold was then scheduled to face old foe Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza, whom he won the Strikeforce middleweight championship from, last November, but a knee injury forced him out. Since then, Rockhold has largely remained out of the limelight, healing from the knee injury and biding his time.

And when he did choose to finally speak out, it was against his employers at the UFC, against whom he said his fellow middleweights should organize a strike after the supremely skilled 185-pound fray was in a state of confusion due to Bisping chasing a bout with former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and nursing his own knee injury.

Rumors of a bout with rising contender Gegard Mousasi swirled, but those ultimately fell by the wayside when “The Dreamcatcher” left the UFC and signed with Bellator MMA.

So Rockhold’s return was left in limbo; that is, until this evening (Sat., July 22, 2017) when the promotion announced that Rockhold will return against former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) middleweight and light heavyweight champion David Branch in the main event of UFC Fight Night Pittsburgh on September 16, 2017 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Rockhold was in attendance at UFC on FOX 25 from Uniondale, New York, and made an appearance when his fight was announced:

So the former champion will finally return after a long layoff as he attempts to climb back to a shot at the belt he held briefly. However, it’s safe to wonder just how far a win over Branch, who only recently returned to the UFC and is justifiably ranked well below the No. 3-ranked Rockhold.

A bout against recent interim title challenger Yoel Romero was also rumored for Rockhold’s return, but clearly couldn’t be negotiated. Is it a good idea for Rockhold to take what many feel will be a “tuneup” fight in his return, or will Branch prove that the former champ has actually signed on for a lose-lose-proposition?