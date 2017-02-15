Holly Holm Officially Appeals UFC 208 Loss To Germaine De Randamie

Earlier today we reported that Holly Holm and her team were considering appealing her UFC 208 loss to Germaine de Randamie from Brooklyn last weekend (Sat., February 11, 2017), a bout where “The Iron Lady” was seen nailing Holm with some incredibly hard punches after the bell in both the second and third rounds.

Word broke from MMAFighting.com that Holm will officially appeal the loss, issuing this statement as part of a full complaint about the officiating job by referee Todd Anderson, an inexperienced MMA official who failed to fully separate the fighters and did not take a point away from de Randamie for either foul:

“We respectfully request the commission review referee Anderson’s failure to assess a foul and render a decision regarding a point deduction following Round 2, and failure to assess a foul and a point deduction following Round 3, and determine an appropriate result.”

Holm’s controversial manager Lenny Fresquez had his own view of the situation, believing Randamie should give Holm a rematch (which she’s already discussed):

“It was blatant. Very blatant. I hope Germaine is a lady of her word and gives Holly the immediate rematch she promised her.”

With her inaugural run as the first-ever UFC women’s featherweight champion off to a very rocky start, de Randamie apologized for her transgression and offered Holm a rematch.

The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) reversing the decision at UFC 208’s main event, which was already a highly criticized contest, would be about the only thing that could make the opinions of the card any worse, and would tie up the already uncertain women’s featherweight division with a potential rematch.

But hey, outside of the champion meeting Cris Cyborg (whose return is currently unknown) there aren’t many fights to be made in the division anyway, right?