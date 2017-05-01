Floyd Mayweather Sr.: I’ll Beat The S**t Out Of Conor McGregor

It seems like for the last year; the MMA and boxing communities have been taken over by a super-fight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. It seems like UFC President Dana White is on board with making the fight happen, which makes fans happy as they are hoping the fight will be made for later this year. However, there remains a healthy amount of skepticism as to whether the bout will actually take place.

Even though the bout may happen, many boxing fans believe that McGregor, a man with zero professional boxing experience, stands little to no chance against one of the greatest boxers of all time despite his one punch knockout ability. This leads to Mayweather’s father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., who is willing to take that talk even further as he recently stated in an interview that McGregor wouldn’t stand a chance against him, much less his son.

“He don’t want that fight. Floyd’s gonna turn him upside down,” Mayweather Sr. told FightHype.com (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “That be like you and Floyd in the ring! [Laughs]. He looks bad in the ring. That’s a done deal right there. They’ve already showed the best that he’s got. He ain’t nothing but talk! I told them people on the TV already, forget about Floyd. Let’s throw Floyd to the side. Here I am, I’m a 64-year-old man and I’ll beat your ass. I’ll beat the s**t out of McGregor! Anytime he wants it, let’s go.”

It’s no secret that Mayweather Sr. was a talented boxer in his own right as he held a 28-6-1 record and even competing against Sugar Ray Leonard during his rise to the top of the boxing world. He has had an up and down relationship with his son but he resumed training Mayweather Jr. in 2013 and would likely train him for a bout with McGregor. As to why Mayweather Sr. thinks he could beat someone younger than him, it’s because he doesn’t put much stock in McGregor as a boxer. According to Mayweather Sr, it all comes down to a cash grab and that McGregor doesn’t know the first thing about elite boxing requirements.