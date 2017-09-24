Floyd Mayweather Says He Trained ‘Probably Three Weeks’ For Conor McGregor

Although Conor McGregor felt as if referee Robert Byrd stopped his Aug. 26 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather a bit early, it was clear that the Irishman was in trouble in the tenth round.

While McGregor said in the aftermath of the bout that he would’ve liked to have hit the canvas before the action was waved off, Mayweather recently said that he was happy with the stoppage because it could’ve been ‘very damaging’:

“He has a career. You know, he still has a career. He’s still young,” Mayweather said on the “Hollywood Unblocked” podcast. … (It could’ve been) very damaging. We have to think about these fighters. Even, like, my uncle Roger. Right now, I just got a call just before I came here. He keeps walking off, wandering off. No one can find him. He ends up in a hospital. So, brain damage – it happens. It happens.”

Continuing on, Mayweather admitted that he trained ‘probably three weeks’ for the fight with McGregor, while also revealing that he was partying in the lead-up to the bout, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena:

“OK, hold on. It’s a catch 22,” Mayweather said. “If I blew him out in the first round, they would have something to say. If we let the fight go on a little longer than expect, they’re going to have something to say. So it’s like, damned if I do, damned if I don’t. If I let it go the distance, they’re going to say something. “Once again, we’re praising him. We’re not praising me. We’re praising him. Because I’m 40 years old, retired for two years. He’s 28, he’s active. I’m inactive. He’s taller, he’s bigger. Hey may not be stronger. He has a longer reach. He’s taller. He’s bigger. He’s younger. Youth is on his side. I’m just saying, everything on paper links on him. For me to come and be off, and really only train totally, probably three weeks .. and (I was) out every night partying.”

