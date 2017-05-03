Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem Set For UFC 213

A pivotal heavyweight match-up has been added to July 8’s growing UFC 213 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Top-ranked Fabricio Werdum will meet No. 3 Alistair Overeem for a potential shot at the winner of the Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos heavyweight title rematch in the main event of May 13’s UFC 211 from Dallas, Texas.

Contracts have already been signed according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, who revealed the signing on “SportsCenter”:

As I just mentioned on @SportsCenter, I'm told contracts have been signed for UFC 213's Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem as well. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 4, 2017

Werdum vs. Overeem will join the recently confirmed Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone bout at welterweight, in addition to the previously announced bantamweight title match between Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event.

The fight will be the third bout between the two accomplished heavyweight veterans, Werdum submitted Overeem with a kimura at May 2006’s Pride FC – Total Emilination Absolute, while Overeem won an uninspired decision in Strikeforce in June 2011 for the heavyweight belt. Both fighters won their last fight as well, with Werdum outclassing Travis Browne for a second time at UFC 203 and Overeem recently picking up an impressive knockout over Mark Hunt at UFC 209 in March.