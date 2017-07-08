Details Surface Concerning Amanda Nunes’ Strange UFC 213 Withdrawal

The circumstances concerning women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes’ mysterious withdrawal from her awaited title fight with Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC 213 continue to devolve into just that – mystery.

That’s how Nunes’ bosses at the UFC view it according to a report from TMZ Sports that detailed how Nunes stated she wasn’t feeling well during the week leading up to tonight, and went to the hospital on both Friday and Saturday. News swirled that Nunes was in jeopardy of withdrawing, and Ariel Helwani confirmed she had been hospitalized.

Word came soon after that multiple sources had confirmed Nunes was indeed off the pay-per-view card, but the question marks surrounding the reason for her withdrawal have remained until now. After she was repeatedly checked out at the hospital, doctors reportedly found nothing wrong with Nunes. Yet she still chose to say she was not well enough to fight at UFC 213 and pulled herself off the event.

That’s a new one, and it’s a highly disappointing occurrence that is going to prompt all sorts of speculation.

Either way, the interim middleweight title bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will now serve as the UFC 213 main event. Keep your eyes on LowKick for any developments on this increasingly more strange story as they arrive.