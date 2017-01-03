Demi Lovato Drops Luke Rockhold For Bellator Fighter

It sounds like pop star Demi Lovato has dropped former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold for a new fighter.

Word came from TMZ Sports that multiple sources confirmed the couple broke up and the singer has begun dating Bellator welterweight Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos. Lovato met Rockhold at a MMA gym last summer and the two made their relationship public last fall.

Apparently not ready to give up on fighters jsut yet, Lovato was spotted celebrating the New Year with Vasconcelos and then heading out to a movie January 1 (courtesy of his Instagram):

Rockhold was last seen losing the championship title he won at UFC 194 to a massive upset at the hands of archrival Michael “The Count” Bisping at UFC 199 before an injury forced him out of his scheduled UFC Fight Night 100 headliner against Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza on November 19.

The AKA standout’s return to the Octagon has yet to be announced, but apparently he won’t have the ‘burden’ of a superstar girlfriend to distract him from training to be his best in 2017.

With a stacked middleweight division and Bisping messing around with champions in other weight classes, it may be a long road back to a title bout.