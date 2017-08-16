Conor McGregor Reacts To New Glove Size For Mayweather Bout

Earlier today (Wed., August 16, 2017) the awaited Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing bout on August 26 from Las Vegas received an impactful new stipulation when the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) unanimously voted to reduce the glove size from 10 ounces to eight ounces for the mega-fight.

Not surprisingly, McGregor was more than happy to accept the offer, as he’s accustomed to fighting with only four-ounce gloves in the UFC Octagon. He released a statement praising the commission’s handling of the situation on Instagram shortly after the ruling was announced:

“I am very pleased with the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s handling of my next bout today. Fair play was kept all the way through. This was handled very well and very fairly by the NSAC. I am very pleased and respect the Commission’s ruling on this. 10 days until fight time.”

It’s been speculated that Mayweather’s speed will be increased with the now-eight-ounce gloves; but then again, so would McGregor’s ‘Notorious’ knockout power, as well. We’ll just have to wait and see just how impactful the glove change is come fight time. For now, you can check out McGregor’s full response post here: