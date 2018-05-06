Joe Rogan Responds To Colby Covington’s Threats

Outspoken welterweight contender Colby Covington has had his fair share of words with a variety of people in the mixed martial arts community and that includes longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Previously, Rogan had warned Covington about comments he made towards troubled former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones:

“You’ve got to be careful, watch your f**king words,” Rogan said. “You’re going to get slapped in the face by a guy who can kill you with his hands.”

Covington then responded by saying that he might just have to slap Rogan. And on a recent edition of his podcast, Rogan once again discussed the situation:

“Colby Covington, don’t slap me,” Rogan said. “You said you were going to slap me? Don’t slap me. I was talking s**t. Because I was telling that Jon Jones might slap him. ‘I might slap you!’ I like Colby, I like what he’s doing. He’s talking a lot of s**t, I’m just saying be careful who you talk shit to. Talking s**t to Jon Jones … he’s one of the baddest motherf**kers who ever lived.”

Continuing on, however, Rogan admitted that Covington has been smart in being brash and brining attention to himself:

“He’s making a lot of money, he’s being smart,” Joe said. “The reason Colby is fighting for the title, the reason Colby is going to fight Rafael dos Anjos for the interim title, is not just because he’s beaten good guys, because he has beaten Demian Maia. But it’s more importantly that he’s going to put asses in the seats. Part of the fight business now. There’s pre- and post-Conor McGregor, and post Conor McGregor the game has changed. It’s red panties night, baby. Everything’s different.”

Covington is currently scheduled to take on former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in an interim welterweight title fight at UFC 225 on June 9 in Chicago, Illinois.