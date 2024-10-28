Football Superstar Zlatan Ibrahimović Declares Khamzat Chimaev “The Next Champ” After UFC 308 Win

Football legend Zlatan Ibrahimović has high hopes for UFC star Khamzat Chimaev after his recent victory this past weekend. Both hail from the nation of Sweden originally, and Ibrahimović has been a long-time fan of ‘Borz.’

Zlatan Ibrahimović

The renowned Swedish former professional footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović played for several top clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and LA Galaxy, accumulating an impressive tally of over 570 career goals and winning 34 major trophies. He is also the all-time leading scorer for the Swedish national team with 62 goals in 122 appearances.

Khamzat Chimaev

‘Borz’ Khamzat Chimaev is a UFC athlete who has an unbeaten record. Prior to his MMA career, he was a standout national wrestler in Sweden. When he made his promotional debut, he quickly racked up wins to set a record for the fastest consecutive wins in modern UFC history.

With his win this past weekend, defeating former division champion Robert Whittaker by quick submission, Khamzat Chimaev is on track to get a shot at the world title soon.

Zlatan Ibrahimović on Khamzat Chimaev

The football icon Ibrahimović recognizes the incredible talent and potential in ‘Borz’ Khamzat Chimaev. On his Instagram story, he shared: