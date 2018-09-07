Zabit Magomedsharipov Eyes Two Huge Fights Following Potential UFC 228 Win

UFC featherweight prospect Zabit Magomedsharipov has big plans for his UFC career.

Initially, Magomedsharipov was expected to fight Yair Rodriguez on tomorrow’s (Sat. September 8, 2018) UFC 228 event from Dallas, Texas. Unfortunately, Rodriguez suffered an injury and was forced off the card.

Now, Magomedsharipov will take on UFC veteran Brandon Davis instead. Although Magomedsharipov was frustrated about Rodriguez pulling out, he understands that nobody is protected from injuries (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“Of course I was frustrated,” Magomedsharipov said. “It was sad to hear that he got injured. Many people were waiting for this fight. “I was getting ready for this fight, I was calling for this fight, but it’s a part of the game. You cannot judge him. No one is protected from injuries. I can be injured tomorrow. “He’s injured, and I only wish him the best and that he’s back as soon as possible, and maybe we can finish the history.”

Although Magomedsharipov is a heavy favorite to defeat Davis, he isn’t overlooking his replacement opponent. Should Magomedsharipov leave Texas victorious this weekend, however, he knows who he’d like to fight next. The Russian hopes to land a fight with Chad Mendes or Jose Aldo next: