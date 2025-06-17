YouTube Star KSI Lasted Only 17 Seconds with Demetrious Johnson – Here’s What Happened

Can KSI take out “Mighty Mouse?” Step aside, influencer boxing – this is what happens when a true MMA legend steps onto your turf. When Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, the former UFC flyweight champ and pound-for-pound icon, strolled into KSI’s London gym, he wasn’t there for a photo op or a friendly spar. He came to deliver a lesson in humility, and KSI was about to find out that surviving in the cage is a little tougher than surviving a meme war.

KSI Tries to Survive Mighty Mouse – And Fails in 17 Seconds

“Mighty Mouse” Demetrious Johnson wasted no time breaking down the basics: “You have wrestling, jiu-jitsu, but I always tell everybody that jiu-jitsu, in my opinion, is king… I can block, and then I can start moving… then I’m here, I’m grabbing you, moving, and then I’m choking. Right? So, wow.”

KSI’s reaction? “It felt like I had Eddie Hall on me. It made no sense. He was just so much stronger than me. I’m a strong guy, and he was making me weak. I felt useless.”

KSI tried grappling with Demetrious Johnson and surviving for a minute, and only lasted 17 seconds 😭



🎥 @MightyMousepic.twitter.com/GGtSUgIncy — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 16, 2025

The main event: KSI’s challenge to survive one minute grappling with Johnson. Spoiler – he lasted 17 seconds before tapping out. Johnson, weighing in at 145 lbs, wasn’t fazed by KSI’s extra pounds: “Now, KSI does not grapple. He is more of a boxer… but we’re going to get a little bit grappling and see if he can survive for one minute against me on the ground.”

KSI’s education continued with a taste of a professional leg kick. “I’ve never experienced a kick in my life… I’m going to give you what it feels like… you’re just going to feel the blunt trauma of the leg kick in your near thigh. Nice.” KSI’s verdict: “It’s just instant dead leg. It’s like he just shot off my leg. It was crazy… I was unable to use it for about a minute.”

KSI in the ring as he announces an upcoming boxing match against former Chelsea and England football player Wayne Bridge (not pictured) at the Co-op Live Arena, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday January 18, 2025. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images)

Johnson, never one to miss a detail, couldn’t help but note, “These guys are absolutely lucky and blessed. I didn’t have a ring or cage at the tail end of my career. All I had… was just a ring. And then who comes through the door? KSI shows up!” KSI, ever the host, even if fashionably late, blamed London traffic for his tardiness, but quickly got down to business, bringing his son and his signature banter: “London traffic is atrocious… it takes a long time to get anywhere. So he showed up late, but that’s okay. That’s okay.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 05: Demetrious Johnson reacts after his victory over John Dodson in their flyweight championship bout during the UFC 191 event inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 5, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

As the session wrapped, Johnson summed up the trip: “Absolutely amazing time here in the UK, London, to be able to link up with KSI and Michael Venom Page.” In short: KSI learned that even internet stars can’t meme their way out of a Johnson chokehold. Seventeen seconds, but who’s counting?