Yoel Romero will make his sophomore Bellator appearance when the promotion heads to Paris, France on May 6. The 44-year-old is set to face Melvin Manhoef in the co-main event of the card that will be topped by a heavyweight title fight between Ryan Bader and Cheick Kongo.

Yoel Romero’s Career Hasn’t Gone Great As Of Late

Romero made his promotional debut last September at Bellator 266 when he took on Phil Davis in the event’s light heavyweight headliner. Despite a closely-contested first-round, Romero would comfortably lose the next two rounds as Davis earned the split decision verdict. It makes it four defeats in a row for Romero who suffered losses to Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker before he was released by the UFC.

At Bellator Paris, Romero faces the 45-year-old Manhoef who is coming off a second-round TKO defeat to Corey Anderson last time out. Prior to that, Manhoef rolled back the year to string together back-to-back wins over Yannick Bahati and Kent Kauppinen.

The Bellator light-heavyweight strap will be on the line when Vadim Nemkov takes on Corey Anderson in the 205lb Grand Prix final later this year.

Do you think Yoel Romero will get his first Bellator win when he takes on Melvin Manhoef at Bellator Paris on May 6?

