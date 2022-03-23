Yaroslav Amosov has opted against defending his welterweight title against Michael Page at Bellator 281 in London on Friday, May 13, and will instead remain in Ukraine to fight against Russian invasion.

“Like the rest of the world, we’ve been shocked by the tragic events in Ukraine and the thoughts of everyone at BELLATOR MMA are with Yaroslav and all the Ukrainian people during this time,” BELLATOR MMA President Scott Coker said in a statement. “We wish he and his family the best and look forward to seeing him return safely to happier times, both inside and out of the BELLATOR cage.”

Page will remain in the main event of Bellator 281 against replacement opponent Logan Storley, who is coming off a career-defining win over Neiman Gracie. The welterweight duo will duke it out for the chance to claim the interim 170lb title, with the winner hopefully moving on to a fight with Amosov later this year.

BELLATOR 281 MAIN CARD

Welterweight Interim World Title Main Event: #1-Michael Page (20-1) vs.#4-Logan Storley (13-1)

Welterweight Bout #2-Douglas Lima (32-10) vs. #3-Jason Jackson (15-4)

Middleweight Bout: #6-Lyoto Machida (26-11) vs #4-Fabian Edwards (9-2)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: #3-Denise Kielholtz (6-3) vs. #4-Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)

Welterweight Bout: #8-Paul Daley (43-18-2) vs #6-Andrey Koreshkov (25-4)

BELLATOR 281 PRELIMINARY CARD

Light Heavyweight Bout: Luke Trainer (5-0)vs. Simon Biyong (7-2)

Featherweight Bout: #8-Daniel Weichel (41-13) vs. Robert Whiteford (16-4)

Welterweight Bout: Oliver Enkamp (10-3) vs Mark Lemminger (12-4)

Flyweight Bout: Kate Jackson (11-5-1) vs. Elina Kallionidou (8-4)

Lightweight Bout: Alfie Davis (14-4) vs. Tim Wilde (14-4)

Featherweight Bout: Andrew Fisher (18-8-1) vs Attila Korkmaz (12-6)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Lee Chadwick (27-15-1) vs Maciej Rozanski (13-3)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Arunas Andriuskevicus (15-5) vs David Trallero (8-5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Chiara Penco (6-3) vs Lanchana Green (4-4-1)

