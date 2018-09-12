Yair Rodriguez Wants To Settle Business With Zabit Magomedsharipov

Yair Rodriguez wants to settle his business with Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Initially, the pair were scheduled to fight at this past weekend’s (Sat. September 8, 2018) UFC 228 pay-per-view (PPV) in Dallas, Texas. Unfortunately, Rodriguez suffered an injury during training camp and was forced to pull from the contest.

Instead, Magomedsharipov faced Brandon Davis on short-notice. Magomedsharipov was able to secure an impressive second-round kneebar submission victory.

Rodriguez took to Twitter today and said he misses the feeling of being able to train. He also said he hopes to be cleared soon and wants to settle his business with Magomedsharipov:

Miss the feeling of being able to train, should be cleared soon. congratulations ⁦⁦@zabit_mma⁩ on an amazing performance. Hopefully your business with ⁦@chadmendes⁩ can wait so we can settle ours. pic.twitter.com/aT8nQEyFfo — Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) September 12, 2018

In his last outing, Rodriguez had an eight-fight win streak snapped by Frankie Edgar. The doctor stopped the fight in between rounds due to the damage the Mexican suffered in the first round. That fight took place over a year ago.

Magomedsharipov’s latest win over Davis earned him his 12th consecutive victory. Despite Magomedsharipov expressing interest in a fight with Jose Aldo or Chad Mendes next, perhaps a second shot at Rodriguez is possible.