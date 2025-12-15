White House Showdown: Why Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 Could Trump the Chandler Fight According to UFC Insider

The prospect of Conor McGregor fighting at the White House has captured the imagination of mixed martial arts fans worldwide, though debate swirls around which opponent would create the most compelling spectacle for such a historic venue. While Michael Chandler has emerged as the UFC’s preferred choice for the June 2026 event, combat sports analyst Michael Bisping has outlined why a rubber match with Nate Diaz might offer something far more compelling to audiences and to the sport itself.

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 at The White House?

The Irish fighter married longtime partner Dee Devlin on December 12, 2025, in a private ceremony at the Church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini in Vatican City. The couple, who share four children, exchanged vows in an intimate setting featuring fireworks and a castle reception. This moment coincided with what Bisping characterized as a broader period of transformation for McGregor, who has spoken openly about personal development through unconventional means.

“Conor McGregor just got married at the Vatican City. Of course he doesn’t mess around – if he’s going to get married he’s going to do it at the Vatican. He’s been on quite the journey, talking about mushrooms or ayahuasca and being reborn. Fair play to him. I do want to see him at the White House. “The sport of mixed martial arts is a better place with Conor involved. He brings the eyeballs, the excitement, a lot of attention. At the White House versus Nate Diaz, that fight would be sensational. If he comes back and he’s motivated and he fights Nate or Chandler or whoever, remember that fight’s going to be at 170 pounds, and a win there only leads to big things for Conor McGregor.”

The historical context between McGregor and Diaz carries significant weight. Their first encounter occurred at UFC 196 in March 2016, when Diaz stunned the sporting world by submitting McGregor in the second round via rear-naked choke. McGregor secured the rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016, earning a majority decision victory. This 1-1 split has lingered in the collective consciousness of combat sports fans for nearly a decade, with both fighters expressing periodic interest in settling the score.

Currently, Diaz remains outside the UFC octagon. His last official appearance came in September 2022, when he secured a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Now 40 years old, Diaz has ventured into professional boxing, suffering a defeat to Jake Paul but earning a victory against former UFC rival Jorge Masvidal. Recent statements suggest openness to an octagon return, though at 40, questions about his competitive window persist.

Michael Chandler, meanwhile, has positioned himself as the more attractive option for UFC management. The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion has publicly expressed confidence that his McGregor bout is confirmed for the White House event. Chandler asserts the fight has been “signed, sealed, and delivered since June 2024.” However, UFC CEO Dana White has clarified that no fight arrangements for the White House card will be finalized until February 2026, tempering immediate expectations.

Bisping’s analysis presents a compelling counterargument to the Chandler preference:

“They are 1–1, the rubber match needs to happen. If it doesn’t happen in the UFC maybe it happens down the line when they’re out of the UFC and both in their 50s. That fight needs to happen at some point – in a car park, in a pub, in a restaurant, or better yet at the White House in the UFC’s octagon. “That’s the fight we all want to see and I think it kind of needs to happen. That’s what Nate Diaz should be targeting, that’s what he should be talking about: ‘Never mind Michael Chandler, he’s lost his last few fights. We’re 1–1, let’s go, let’s do it at the Oval Office, on the White House lawn, wherever the fight’s going to take place.'”

The White House card represents an unprecedented opportunity for the UFC, with planning underway for what could become the sport’s largest event. Chandler himself has spoken about the magnitude of competing at such a venue, envisioning the possibility of a custom White House belt being created to commemorate the historic occasion.

Yet Bisping’s ultimate assessment raises questions about audience preference:

“However, there is one fight out there, and yes this is going to sound crazy, but Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is heavily rumoured for the White House. Don’t count your chickens before they hatch, because they want to put on the biggest fight card of all time at the White House. What would you rather watch: Conor vs. Chandler, or Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3? I think the answer is very obvious.”

The commercial appeal of McGregor-Diaz 3 carries historical precedent. Their rematch at UFC 202 generated 1.65 million pay-per-view buys at the time, then a record for the promotion. McGregor’s fights with Dustin Poirier subsequently broke that standard, yet the Diaz trilogy remains compelling to audiences who witnessed the dramatic history between these competitors.