How Much Did Conor McGregor Actually Spend on His Vatican Wedding?

The Notorious finally made it official. On December 12, 2025, Conor McGregor married his longtime partner Dee Devlin in one of the most exclusive venues on the planet – Vatican City. After five years of engagement and seventeen years together, the couple exchanged vows at the Chiesa di Santo Stefano degli Abissini, a historic church tucked behind St. Peter’s Basilica on the path to the Vatican Gardens.​

Conor McGregor’s Vatican Wedding: How Much Did He Actually Spend?

The wedding was everything McGregor promised it would be. Back in 2021, he told media outlets: “My wedding is going to be extravagant, that’s for damn sure. We are gonna have the best of the best of the best, and then more to the best. I’m ready for it all.” By all accounts, he delivered. The ceremony featured thousands of white roses adorning the altar, a string quartet of four musicians, a choir of ten voices, dancers, and fireworks during the reception. The newlyweds later departed in a vintage 1930s Rolls-Royce Phantom III, heading to a lavish castle reception somewhere in Rome.

But here’s the thing nobody really talks about when booking a Vatican wedding: the Vatican itself doesn’t charge much. The deposit to secure a date at one of the churches is around €200, with the remaining balance of approximately €1,000 due three months before the wedding. That €200 deposit simply locks in your slot, and the full payment covers access to the historic venue. Compare that to McGregor’s overall wedding bill and you’re looking at a completely different story.

For context, other couples who’ve gotten married in Vatican venues have revealed their total costs. One couple in 2023 spent approximately $52,225 USD (roughly €49,000) for their entire Vatican wedding experience, which included a €200 ceremony fee at the Chapel of the Choir, a €32,000 wedding package at Villa Brasini for the reception, €6,000 for a florist, and €6,000 for professional photography. That was a mid-scale Vatican destination wedding with around 100 guests.

​McGregor and Devlin’s version was considerably different. The ceremony itself was small and intimate, described by sources as featuring only close family and friends. But the reception at a castle with dancers, fireworks, and a vintage Rolls-Royce tells you everything about the budget. While no official figure has been publicly disclosed by McGregor or his representatives, the scale of the event – castle venue, professional entertainment, decorations involving thousands of roses – suggests spending well into six figures, likely somewhere between €150,000 and €250,000 or more, depending on the castle location and catering quality.

The reception itself was pure spectacle. The couple left the Vatican in a classic white Rolls-Royce Phantom and headed to a castle somewhere in Rome, where the real party began. Inside, guests were greeted with a live band keeping the dancefloor packed, neon signs illuminating the celebration, and a full cigar bar set up for those wanting to linger over drinks and conversation.

McGregor, sharp in his black tie, spent the evening dancing with Dee, who looked every bit the bride in her lace gown. The night featured fireworks lighting up the Roman sky and dancers entertaining guests.

The beauty of Vatican weddings is their accessibility at the ceremonial level, but the real expenses come after you exchange vows. Reception venues in Rome for high-end events run between €30,000 and €50,000 on the lower end, with prices skyrocketing if you want a castle setting with premium catering.

The Vatican also has strict requirements that add to planning costs. Couples must submit paperwork a year or more in advance, work with their home parish clergy, provide baptismal certificates and confirmation documents, and obtain specific permissions from Vatican authorities. McGregor and Devlin had to navigate these requirements while managing security concerns—Vatican officials reportedly expressed private concerns about making the church available to McGregor given his legal history, which ultimately didn’t prevent the ceremony from happening.

The actual Vatican ceremony fee was barely a blip on the radar. At €200 deposit plus €1,000 balance, you’re looking at roughly €1,200 total for the most famous church in Christendom. Everything else, the castle, the catering, the entertainment, the flowers, the logistics, that’s where your money actually goes. For someone like McGregor with a net worth estimated in the hundreds of millions, the “cheapest” part of the wedding was the part most couples spend their entire budget trying to afford.

So did McGregor blow his money on a Vatican wedding? Technically, the Vatican part cost him less than a thousand euros. But the wedding itself? That was another story entirely.