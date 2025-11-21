When Is Dan Hooker’s Next Fight? The Hangman Looks to Make Impact at UFC Qatar

Dan Hooker returns to action on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at UFC Qatar in a main event lightweight bout against Arman Tsarukyan that carries significant title implications for both fighters. The bout takes place at ABHA Arena in Doha, marking the promotion’s first-ever event in Qatar.

Dan Hooker Next Fight

Tsarukyan represents the most significant challenge of Hooker’s recent career resurgence. The 29-year-old Armenian holds the number one ranking at lightweight with a record of 22-3 and enters as a heavy favorite, with betting odds ranging from -500 to -625, with various odds from mr bet. Tsarukyan has not competed since defeating Charles Oliveira by split decision at UFC 300 in April 2024, a layoff of 589 days.​

Hooker enters the fight ranked sixth in the lightweight division with a record of 24-12 and riding a three-fight winning streak. The 35-year-old New Zealander last competed in August 2024 at UFC 305, where he earned a split decision victory over Mateusz Gamrot. That performance marked his third consecutive win, following split decision victories over Jalin Turner at UFC 290 in July 2023 and Claudio Puelles at UFC 281 in November 2022.

The City Kickboxing fighter was scheduled to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 in March 2025 but withdrew due to a fractured left hand sustained during sparring. Hooker underwent surgery to repair the injury and spent several months recovering before accepting this high-stakes matchup.​

The lightweight division landscape has shifted dramatically since Tsarukyan‘s last appearance. Islam Makhachev, the longtime lightweight champion, moved up to welterweight and captured that title at UFC 322 in November 2025 with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Jack Della Maddalena. Ilia Topuria subsequently claimed the vacant lightweight championship by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June 2025.​

The co-main event features former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad facing undefeated Irish contender Ian Machado Garry. Muhammad lost his title to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in May 2025, snapping an 11-fight unbeaten streak. Garry holds a record of 16-1 and is coming off a victory over Carlos Prates.​

A victory for Hooker would represent one of the most significant upsets in recent UFC history given the betting odds and stylistic matchup. At 35 years old, it would mark his first opportunity to compete for UFC gold after more than a decade with the promotion. Hooker has openly discussed potential matchups with champion Topuria. “I don’t see that fight coming out of the first round. I think that’s a wild fight,” Hooker predicted when discussing a potential clash with the Georgian champion.​

For Tsarukyan, defeating Hooker should secure the title shot that eluded him earlier this year. However, the lightweight title picture includes other contenders. Paddy Pimblett, currently ranked fifth, has been mentioned as a potential challenger despite lacking top-five victories. Justin Gaethje also remains in the conversation following his victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.​​

The bout represents a crossroads for both fighters. Hooker seeks to capitalize on his recent momentum and secure a championship opportunity before Father Time catches up. Tsarukyan aims to prove his title credentials remain intact despite the lengthy layoff and previous withdrawal. Their collision Saturday afternoon will determine which lightweight contender moves one step closer to UFC gold.