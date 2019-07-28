Welsh Man Jailed After Catfish Scam On Tinder With Cody Garbrandt’s Picture

Spread the word!













A Welsh man has been jailed after a Tinder scam where he conned multiple women while using a picture of former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

According to the BBC, Paul Davies of Neath Port Talbot made a fake Tinder profile, calling himself Aaron Edwards. Using the image of Garbrandt, he claimed he was a manager for Audi and resided in penthouse apartment.

Davies would build a rapport with the women he interacted with before “spinning stories” and making requests for money. One of the victims only became aware of the fraud after a friend’s nephew identified Garbrandt in the photos.

In total, he conned eight women out of more than £16,000 ($19,800). The 30-year-old will be jailed for 34 months for eight counts of fraud by false representation.

As for the real Garbrandt, he hasn’t fought since a knockout defeat to Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235 earlier this year. However, he’s now ready to return and is targeting anyone in the top five of the bantamweight division.