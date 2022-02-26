Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Wellington Turman picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC Vegas 49.

The Brazilian submission specialist spent most of the first round chasing a rear-naked choke but ultimately end up on the bottom eating big shots and defending submission attempts from Misha Cirkunov.

After being so dominant in the top position in round one, Cirkunov took the fight back to the floor in the second stanza and was made to pay when Turman threw up an armbar that forced the Russian fighter to tap out.

Check out the highlights.

Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.

