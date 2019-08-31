Weili Zhang Walks Through Jessica Andrade, Makes History – UFC Shenzhen Results

Spread the word!













In the main event of UFC Shenzhen, Jessica Andrade puts her women’s strawweight title on the line against Weili Zhang.

Round 1:

Zhang opens up with leg kicks and catches Andrade with a shot that rocks the champion badly. Some vicious knees from Zhang and Andrade is reeling. Andrade backs up but Zhang chases her down and is unloading. Andrade has had enough, the ref steps in. That’s it. New champion in such a quick amount of time.

Official Result: Weili Zhang def. Jessica Andrade via R1 TKO (punches, 0:42)