Watch: Colby Covington Jaws Off At Robbie Lawler During UFC Newark Faceoff

Colby Covington has been talking a lot about Robbie Lawler ahead of their UFC Newark headliner and continued to do so during their faceoff.

The pair face collide on Saturday and in the buildup to the event, Covington has been talking trash about Lawler — in particular, the reason why he left American Top Team. To his credit, Lawler hasn’t really responded to those comments, instead choosing to focus on the task at hand.

And after both fighters made the weight, they finally met face to face. Covington continued to jaw off during the staredown while Lawler just kept staring at him emotionless. You can see the video below:

Mr. Lawler does not seem impressed. pic.twitter.com/BA6ocDbflf — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 2, 2019

Do you think Covington will come out on top and challenge Kamaru Usman next? Or do you think Lawler will shut “Chaos” up and add another twist to the welterweight title picture?