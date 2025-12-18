Watch: Alycia Baumgardner Weighs In Cheeky Ahead of Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Card

Alycia Baumgardner hit the super‑featherweight limit on Thursday morning in Miami, locking in her unified title defence against Canada’s Leila Beaudoin on the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua card, and she did it in the kind of weigh‑in moment that gets boxing talking. Clad in a bodysuit that left little doubt about the shape she arrived in, the champion briefly turned to the side and flashed some cheek to the cameras before hitting her pose.

Alycia Baumgardner Gets Cheeky at Weigh Ins

The weigh‑in took place ahead of Friday night’s show at the Kaseya Center in Miami, where Baumgardner defends her IBF and WBO women’s super‑featherweight titles over 12 three‑minute rounds, a format matched to the men’s championship distance on this promotion. Slotted as chief support beneath Paul vs. Joshua, her fight is being sold as one of the night’s key attractions, with broadcasters and promoters leaning into her status as one of the most recognisable faces in women’s boxing and a proven headliner in major arenas.

On the scale, ring announcers introduced her again as “The Bomb,” running through her record and undisputed run at 130 pounds as she stepped up in heels, hit 129.2 pounds, and then turned into a full stage walk that showed off both her conditioning and her comfort under the lights.

Opposite her, Beaudoin made the limit without drama, staying relatively reserved while the champion leaned into the moment. The Canadian arrives with a strong domestic reputation and a winning record, but the atmosphere at the weigh‑in made clear whose name is carrying the promotion as Baumgardner led the face‑off, talked through Beaudoin, and then broke away to salute the crowd and pose again for the cameras.​

The reaction online was immediate, with clips of the weigh‑in outfit and the flash of cheek pushed across TikTok and Instagram by boxing accounts that have followed Baumgardner through earlier fiery face‑offs and costume choices. For a fighter who has already built a brand on confidence at the mic and aggression in the ring, Thursday’s scene in Miami fit the pattern.