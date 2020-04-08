Watch 14-Year-Old Valentina Shevchenko Defeat 25-Year-Old In Kickboxing (Video)

Spread the word!













UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is one of the most accomplished and feared fighters on the planet.

And that was validated even further after recent posts on Tuesday which showcased Shevchenko at 14 years of age fighting an opponent who was 11 years her senior in a kickboxing bout in Oman.

Unsurprisingly, she came out on top.

“14 years old me , and my opponent of 25 years old 🙂 One of the first professional fights in my martial arts carrier !”

You can see footage of the fight below:

14 years oldme ,and myopponent of 25 yearsold 🙂One of the first professionalfights in my martial arts carrier! It took place in Oman.That time female fights in Muslimcountries was kind of rare)They tried force me to put on the helmet, but having my rebel character- I refused 😀 pic.twitter.com/Dn5y9piKf6 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) April 7, 2020

18 years later and Shevchenko, now 32, currently reigns as the 125-pound queen with no equal in her weight division. Her most recent victory was a dominant TKO win over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247 in February.

Her next title defense was scheduled for UFC 251 against Joanne Calderwood in June. However, she had to pull out from the contest due to an ongoing leg injury.

