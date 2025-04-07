Want to Know the Secret of How to Grow Taller? Georges St-Pierre Might Have The Answer We’ve Been Looking For

Want to Know the Secret of How to Grow Taller? Georges St-Pierre is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists in history. He recently shared an insight from a digital helper about the possibility of growing taller as an adult. The retired UFC legend took to social media to reveal his findings.

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre is a Canadian MMA icon who retired with an extraordinary record. He is a two-division UFC champion, having held titles in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions. Known for his strategic fighting style and unmatched wrestling skills, St-Pierre set numerous records during his career, including the most wins in title fights at 13 and the most successful consecutive title defenses in the UFC welterweight division with 9.

I wish I was a little bit taller

St-Pierre recounted asking his bot helper whether adults could grow taller. The ChatGPT AI explained that while growth plates in bones close after adolescence, making natural height increases impossible, there are a few unconventional methods that can temporarily affect height. He shared:

“I asked ChatGPT if there is a possible way once you’re an adult to grow taller, here’s the very interesting answer that it gives me: -As an adult, the growth plates in your bones are closed, so it’s no longer possible to grow taller in the way children or teenagers do. However, there are a few things that can temporarily affect your height:”

The finding from Georges St-Pierre indicated you could potentially get taller with Microgravity in Space, surgery, or Posture and Stretching. St-Pierre humorously dismissed the ideas of space travel or surgery, concluding that stretching exercises might be his best option.

“I’m not planning on going into space or to get a surgery. I guess my best option is to start stretching…lol”