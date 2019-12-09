Wanderlei Silva’s Son Wins Muay Thai Debut With Nasty Body Kick (Video)

Spread the word!













Former PRIDE and UFC veteran Wanderlei Silva was known for winning his fights in violent fashion. And it looks like his son is following suit.

Thor Silva made his amateur Muay Thai debut in Brazil over the weekend and needed just 30 seconds to pick up the TKO victory with a brutal body kick.

Silva posted the footage of his son’s win on Instagram. You can watch it below:

“I’m always training, and then one day I thought to myself, ‘Why am I training? Oh, I want to fight, I want to be like my father,’” the younger Silva told MMA Fighting in October. “My dad inspired me to fight.”

It’s still early days but Thor looks well on his way to emulating his father. And being trained by Wanderlei’s longtime coach, Andre Dida, Thor has also expressed an interest in venturing into the world of mixed martial arts in the future.

Maybe we will see him compete in the UFC one day.

What did you think of Thor Silva’s Muay Thai debut?