UFC heavyweight Walt Harris slapped with whopping anti doping suspension, sidelined until 2027

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris tested positive for several banned substances and has now been handed down a ban.

Unfortunately for ‘The Big Ticket’, it is likely that he will never fight in the UFC after being banned for four years. That suspension will run from the time of the offence, meaning the next time Harris will be eligible to compete will be July of 2027.

Walt Harris hit with four year retroactive suspension

After some unfortunate personal circumstances, Walt Harris had taken a two year hiatus from the sport but was set to make a comeback in July 2023 against Josh Parasian. However, the fight was cancelled after it was revealed that he had failed a drugs test to which Harris blamed tainted substances to then-testing agency, USADA.

Since then, Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) has taken over testing duties and felt like there was enough evidence to hand out the ban to Harris. They also revealed that Harris tests positive for drostanalone, testosterone, and anastrzole.

Commenting, the UFC had this to say —

“Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Walt Harris, of Pelham, Alabama, has accepted a 48-month sanction for two separate violations of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

“Harris first tested positive for drostanalone, its metabolite 3a-hydroxy-2a-methyl-5a-androstan-17-on, and testosterone of exogenous origin in samples collected on June 24, 2023 and July 12, 2023. Harris was notified of the first adverse finding on July 11, 2023.

Yesterday, CSAD (Combat Sports Anti-Doping), who oversees the UFC's new anti-doping program, announced the four year suspension of Walt Harris.



This was retroactive from tests during USADA's oversight in 2023.



He will be eligible to resume competition in July of 2027



“Subsequently, and after he was notified of the June 23, 2023 adverse finding, Harris provided urine and blood samples on August 6, 2023. His urine sample was positive for the presence of anastrozole, a new prohibited substance that was not present in any of the previous samples, as well as drostanolone and its metabolite.”

“His blood sample tested positive for the presence of exogenous testosterone, which based on its values, was determined as new administration since the notification of his first adverse finding on July 11, 2023. Drostanolone and testosterone are anabolic steroids and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP) and UFC Prohibited List. Anastrozole is an aromatase inhibitor, also prohibited at all times, under the UFC ADP and UFC Prohibited List.

“Harris’ 48-month period of ineligibility began on July 11th, 2023, the date he was notified of his provisional suspension as a result of his first positive test result. The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) previously announced a 1-year suspension and fine resulting from these test results as Harris was scheduled to compete in Nevada on July 15, 2023.”

