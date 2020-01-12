Walt Harris Eying April Return After Family Tragedy

Spread the word!













After a terrible family tragedy last year, top-ranked UFC heavyweight Walt Harris is preparing to make his return to the Octagon.

Initially, Harris was scheduled to face Alistair Overeem at UFC DC in December, however, Harris was forced to withdraw after the disappearance of his stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard. Blanchard had been reported as missing in October and her body was found over a month later, with Ibraheem Yazeed being arrested and charged with her murder. The case is ongoing.

Now after taking time to grieve with his family, Harris is ready to get back to work. MMA Junkie reports that Harris is looking to return to action in April, according to his manager Jason House of Iridium Sports. However, no official return date or opponent have been named. The 36-year-old has already gotten back into the training room, as he shared the following picture on his Instagram.

“Together we stand!”

Harris is on a two-fight win streak at the moment after knockout victories over Serghei Spivak and Aleksei Oleinik.

Who do you think Harris should face upon his return to the Octagon?