Volkan Oezdemir Issues Statement On Canceled Ilir Latifi Bout

Volkan Oezdemir issues his first comments on not competing as originally scheduled at the upcoming UFC Stockholm (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 11) event.

The former title contender was supposed to fight Ilir Latifi in a light heavyweight bout that would’ve served as the co-main event. On Thursday, it was revealed that Latifi had to pull out of the fight due to a back injury.

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jimi Manuwa in a light heavyweight bout has been moved up to the co-headliner.

Volkan Oezdemir Issues Statement

Oezdemir has taken to social media to release a statement on the news. He wrote the following on his official Instagram account:

“On weight and more than ready to fight Saturday. Unfortunately, my opponent @ilirlatifigot injured and the bout was canceled,” he wrote. “I wish him a speedy recovery and I want to thank all of you for the amazing support! #UFCStockholm#NoTime.

Coming into the fight, Oezdemir was making a quick turnaround after dropping a third straight against Dominick Reyes at UFC London. He’s looking to rebound and get back to the path to a title shot.

On the flip side, Latifi is fresh off a loss to Corey Anderson at UFC 232 in a unanimous decision defeat. His last win came at the expense of Ovince Saint Preux in February of 2018.