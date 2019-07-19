Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi Moved To UFC Uruguay

Spread the word!













The light heavyweight matchup between Volkan Oezdemir and Ilir Latifi has once again been relocated.

Initially, the fight was scheduled to go down at UFC Stockholm back in June. However, Latifi was forced to pull from the contest due to a back injury. The fight was then rescheduled for UFC Newark on August 3. That card will be headlined by Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler.

However, according to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the bout between Oezdemir and Latifi is being moved yet again. Now, it will take place at UFC Uruguay from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on August 10. In the main event, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title against Liz Carmouche:

Okamoto noted that the relocation was due to visa issues. However, it was not specified if it was either Latifi or Oezdemir who had the difficulty. Check out the updated UFC Uruguay card below.

UFC Uruguay Card:

Main Card:

Women’s flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

(C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry

Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry Featherweight: Luiz Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay

Luiz Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Oskar Piechota

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Oskar Piechota Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa Nunes

Ciryl Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa Nunes Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett

Preliminary Card:

Women’s strawweight: Tecia Torres vs. Marina Rodriguez

Tecia Torres vs. Marina Rodriguez Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva

Rogério Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva Women’s flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Taila Santos vs. Ariane Carnelossi Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Alex da Silva

Rafael Fiziev vs. Alex da Silva Welterweight: Laureano Staropoli vs. Alexey Kunchenko

Laureano Staropoli vs. Alexey Kunchenko Women’s flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Rachael Ostovich

Veronica Macedo vs. Rachael Ostovich Bantamweight: Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez

