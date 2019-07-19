Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi Moved To UFC Uruguay

The light heavyweight matchup between Volkan Oezdemir and Ilir Latifi has once again been relocated.
Initially, the fight was scheduled to go down at UFC Stockholm back in June. However, Latifi was forced to pull from the contest due to a back injury. The fight was then rescheduled for UFC Newark on August 3. That card will be headlined by Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler.
However, according to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the bout between Oezdemir and Latifi is being moved yet again. Now, it will take place at UFC Uruguay from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on August 10. In the main event, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title against Liz Carmouche:
Okamoto noted that the relocation was due to visa issues. However, it was not specified if it was either Latifi or Oezdemir who had the difficulty. Check out the updated UFC Uruguay card below.
UFC Uruguay Card:
Main Card:
- Women’s flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche
- Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi
- Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry
- Featherweight: Luiz Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay
- Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Oskar Piechota
- Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa Nunes
- Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett
Preliminary Card:
- Women’s strawweight: Tecia Torres vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva
- Women’s flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Ariane Carnelossi
- Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Alex da Silva
- Welterweight: Laureano Staropoli vs. Alexey Kunchenko
- Women’s flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Rachael Ostovich
- Bantamweight: Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez
What do you think about Oezdemir and Latifi being moved to UFC Uruguay?