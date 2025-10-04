Vlasto Čepo Sends Daniel Schwindt Packing with Massive First-Round KO – Oktagon 77 Highlights

Vlasto Čepo came for the finish, and he got exactly that, blasting through Daniel Schwindt to earn his 10th career KO in the Oktagon 77 co-main event.

Schwindt appeared to take control of the fight early, pinning Čepo against the fence and scoring a takedown. Undeterred, Čepo worked his way back up and eventually caught Schwindt with a clean right hook that knocked his opponent to the mat.

Smelling blood in the water, Schwindt unleashed a flurry of strikes, prompting the referee to step in and bring a stop to the bout.

Official Result: Vlasto Čepo def. Daniel Schwindt via KO (right hook to ground and pound) at 3:38 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Vlasto Čepo vs. Daniel Schwindt at Oktagon 77: