Vlasto Čepo Sends Daniel Schwindt Packing with Massive First-Round KO – Oktagon 77 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Vlasto Čepo came for the finish, and he got exactly that, blasting through Daniel Schwindt to earn his 10th career KO in the Oktagon 77 co-main event.

Schwindt appeared to take control of the fight early, pinning Čepo against the fence and scoring a takedown. Undeterred, Čepo worked his way back up and eventually caught Schwindt with a clean right hook that knocked his opponent to the mat.

Smelling blood in the water, Schwindt unleashed a flurry of strikes, prompting the referee to step in and bring a stop to the bout.

Official Result: Vlasto Čepo def. Daniel Schwindt via KO (right hook to ground and pound) at 3:38 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Vlasto Čepo vs. Daniel Schwindt at Oktagon 77:

