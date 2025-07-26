Vitor Belfort and Wanderlei Silva Confirm KO Clause For Big Brazil Boxing Bout

Vitor Belfort and Wanderlei Silva have both confirmed their desire to end their boxing bout at Spaten Fight Night 2 inside the distance while referencing sentiments surrounding the first Spaten FN headliner. Spaten Fight Night 1 was headlined by a boxing bout between long-time MMA rivals Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen, with the story of that fight unfurling in a fairly tepid, uneventful fashion.

This September 27th rematch, albeit in a different ruleset nearly thirty years after their UFC clash, has contractual language where a bonus will be given to whichever athlete is able to secure a knockout in this Sao Paulo-based bout. The outlet Globo first reported the news of that bonus, which was later confirmed to MMA Fighting by both Silva and Belfort.

‘The Phenom’ discussed the discourse around how the Sonnen-Silva boxing bout was received by onlookers, and while Belfort said he doesn’t like to speak poorly about what other people are doing, he wanted prospective watchers of his boxing bout with ‘The Axe Murderer’ to know that there would be a different tempo to this fight. That a Vitor Belfort and Wanderlei Silva fight would offer up a different set of underpinnings to this sophomore effort from Spaten.

Vitor Belfort and Wanderlei Silva’s statements on the KO bonus in their boxing bout

Vitor Belfort and Wanderlei Silva have both offered up statements to MMA Fighting, as mentioned, and they read as follows. In regard to the former UFC light heavyweight champion’s thoughts on this KO bonus associated with this Fall fight, Belfort stated,

“I want to make it very clear. I don’t think we needed to put that in there because Wanderlei and I, we know it’s a rivalry, but I think we both wanted to make it clear for the fans and people that watch fights, this is going to be a great experience. Not always people have the same experience, of course, but you’ll always have an experience with Vitor Belfort and Wanderlei. The fight is for real and I’m happy to be part of this project.”

As for the former Pride middleweight champion’s thoughts on this particular Queensberry Rules contract clause, Silva quipped,

“I know of my responsibilities. I know we’re here to show that Spaten Fight Night is a great promotion, a credible one, and this is for real. Unfortunately, the first edition had a match that. I didn’t watch it, but those who did said it wasn’t the way it was supposed to. I’m a different athlete, a professional. I love rivalries, I really go there for a knockout. There’s no other way with me, no such thing like going there to lick each other and bla bla bla. No way. It’s punch to the face. I go for the knockout. I go to really hurt.”

As for the actual amount that the stoppage bonus for this boxing bout provides, Belfort playfully mentioned that it was less than he deserves but more than he needs, while Silva said he had no idea of the amount at all.