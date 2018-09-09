Videos: Watch The Official Promos For UFC 229

Now that last night’s UFC 228 from Dallas is in the rearview mirror, the focus of the mixed martial arts (MMA) world will understandably shift to October 6’s UFC 229 from Las Vegas.

In the main event, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will face former champion Conor McGregor in what many are calling the biggest fight in MMA history.

The beef began back at April’s UFC 223 when McGregor stormed the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York, and threw a metal hand dolly through a bus containing Nurmagomedov. McGregor was arrested but reached a plea deal with prosecutors in July.

That paved the way for what could legitimately be the biggest lightweight – or any – title match in UFC history. To get pumped up for the historic fight, check out the UFC’s three all-new promo videos here.

“The Wait Is Over”:

“The World Is Watching”:

“Here We Go”: