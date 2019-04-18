Video: Watch Overeem & Oleinik’s UFC St. Petersburg Media Day Staredown

Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik had a staredown on Thursday for the UFC St. Petersburg media day. This was a chance to see the fighters have their first staredown for fans as the event gets closer.

Overeem is set for his next fight inside of the Octagon when he makes his return to competition against Oleinik in a heavyweight bout. This fight will serve as the headliner of the UFC St. Petersburg event.

The former title contender was originally supposed to fight Alexander Volkov at the upcoming UFC St. Petersburg event. Things changed as Volkov pulled out of the fight. Thus, it led to this the heavyweight headliner.

The fighters squared at today’s UFC St. Petersburg media day. Check out the video here:

Face Offs ❗#UFCStPetersburg fighters go toe-to-toe for the first time at Ultimate Media Day! 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/Npp1iTiDKh — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 18, 2019

UFC on ESPN+ 7 is set to take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. The main card will air on ESPN + at 1 pm ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN + at 10 am ET.

Before this event was announced, it was rumored that the promotion wanted to hold it at the 65,000 seat Gazprom Arena. However, that didn’t happen as it was booked at the much more reasonable 7000 seat venue.

In the co-main event, Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight bout will take place.