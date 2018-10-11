Video: Watch New Angle Of The Khabib-Conor Brawl

Khabib-Conor brawl is still the big talk these days as it’s arguably the biggest news story thus far this year.

The Khabib-Conor Brawl

This massive brawl that was started by Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Obviously, this led to chaos breaking out that involved the UFC champ, Conor McGregor, and their respective camps.

Nurmagomedov beat former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor by fourth-round neck crank in the main event. Following the fight, Khabib went flying out of the Octagon and got into a brawl with some of McGregor’s teammates including his training partner Dillon Danis.

New Angle

New footage of the melee is surfacing as the latest video angle gives fans a different look at what exactly happened. It’s safe to say that the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) would like to have access to this footage.

Regarding the footage, we can see three men from Khabib’s side swinging on McGregor inside the Octagon.

Past Videos

The previous videos show Conor taking a swing at one of Khabib’s teammates who were in the process of jumping the cage. This led to chaos breaking out inside of the Octagon.

Aftermath

Once this brawl was tamed, the men were arrested and subsequently released after McGregor decided it was best to not press charges. Now, the UFC lightweight champion and McGregor must go in front of the NSAC in order to find out their punishments going forward.

The UFC went out of their way to have the most security ever for this fight as they knew they might need it. You also have to give credit to the security and police officers on the way that they defused the situation the best they could.