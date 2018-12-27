Video: Watch Jones & Gustafsson’s UFC 232 Presser Staredown

The hype train is in full effect for this weekend’s (Sat., December 29, 2018) UFC 232 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The UFC got the ball rolling with today’s UFC 232 press conference, where Dana White offered his take on fighters being taxed more in California as a result of the event switch. Alexander Gustafsson then admitted he thinks Jones is a cheat and Jones flamed a reporter for asking him about drug tests.

It has all become an outright circus as a result. But the fight will still go on – somehow. Jones and Gustafsson met face to face in their latest staredown for the massive title fight on Saturday night.

Check it out here: