Video: The Anaheim Ducks Honor Ethyn Ewing’s Short Notice UFC Victory

Ethyn Ewing secured a massive win in his UFC debut and the quick turnaround win was acknowledged by the Anaheim Ducks. Ewing made his debut in the promotion as a sizable underdog but would secure a unanimous decision win over Malcolm Wellmaker inside Madison Square Garden. The featherweight fighter was not even a UFC contracted athlete 60 hours before this year’s MSG offering but Ewing reportedly signed a multi-fight UFC contract before the recent pay-per-view.

The former A1 Combat interim 135 pound champion continues his near double digit winning streak after Ewing lost his first two pro MMA fights and contemplated hanging up the gloves. The combatant who fights out of California was spotlighted by the state-based NHL team during a recent game which was outlined on the team’s official X account.

We celebrated Anaheim’s own Ethyn Ewing during our game! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/OXJn81DUDx — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 21, 2025

Ethyn Ewing’s road to the UFC

Ethyn Ewing put together a 6-0 amateur mixed martial arts record before turning pro. ‘The Professor Finesser’ dropped his first two professional contests as was mentioned before, but he has gone on an impressive stretch since. A run which was punctuated by one of the more memorable performances on this year’s UFC trek to the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.

The aforementioned A1 Combat title win actually came earlier this month as he claimed the belt on November 7th. A championship victory and a huge underdog win for his debut in the UFC on consecutive weekends is a great way to propel double E ahead into what could be quite a promising UFC run potentially.

This is Ewing’s third bout of 2025 with a first round head kick KO victory secured in January. This took place under the LFA banner as the surging MMA fighter seemingly has opportunities at both 135 and 145 pounds. When not competing inside the cage, Ewing is a safety manager on a full time basis and is starting a company along with his father. His wife Haley is also expecting their first child on December 10th per OC Register.