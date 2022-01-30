Sean Strickland has made his mark within the MMA community for his outlandish behaviour and unique personality. In his latest episode, Strickland gave his followers a glimpse of his home.

Sean Strickland’s House Tour

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland’s aim of dethroning Israel Adesanya edges closer. Since returning to competition in 2020, Strickland has been on a tear, winning four fights back-to-back, but potentially his biggest challenge to date is on the horizon. Strickland is scheduled to meet number six-ranked Jack Hermansson on Feb. 5.

Sean Strickland has already been taking shots at middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, and in an interview with MMA Junkie, he didn’t hold back.

Sean Strickland Takes Shots at Israel Adesanya

“At least a title shot (by the end of the year),” Strickland said. “I’m one of the hardest training fighters in the UFC and I’ll do everything I can to get to a title shot, and if it happens, let’s f*cking go, Izzy. I’m f*cking ready. Make sure to cycle off, though. I don’t want to f*cking bring you a bra if you don’t hit the right cycle.

“Izzy’s a great fighter – he comes from kickboxing – have you ever seen a fighter with gyno for any other reason than that?” Strickland said. “Besides him, have you ever seen a fighter in the UFC that smokes weed that gets gyno? Ever? You can’t, because it doesn’t f*cking happen unless you cycle wrong. That’s a fact. We all know it. But regardless of the fact, Izzy’s a f*cking great fighter. We know that. That’s the fight I want.

“Izzy, I’ll come over dude. We can f*cking watch anime and you can put some f*cking testosterone in my ass. I’ll do it with you. Let’s f*cking go. With a needle I think you guys do the stomach, right? Is that where you guys do, the stomach? You’re the expert on f*cking steroids. How’s it done?”

If Sean Strickland can make a statement in his upcoming matchup with Jack Hermansson, a fight with Adesanya doesn’t sound a million miles away. Off-course we need to wait for the dust to settle in the rematch between Adesanya and Whittaker, which takes place on Feb 12.

If Sean Strickland is victorious on Feb. 5, how long until we see him challenge for the title?

